NEW ASSEMBLAGE 23 ALBUM

Assemblage 23 – the one man project created by Tom Shear, combines genre-expanding electronics with intensely personal subject matter. The phenomenal new album Mourn is a standout in Assemblage 23’s extensive catalog. Beyond the trappings of modern EBM & Industrial, Mourn seamlessly blends danceable electronics with intimate soul searching lyrics. A breathtaking album from one of the genre’s best.

TRACK LIST

01. Epiphany

02. Factory

03. Bloom

04. Anxiety

05. Confession

06. Dissonance

07. Welcome, Apocalypse

08. Could’ve

09. Tragedy

10. This House Is Empty

