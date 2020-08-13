NEW ASSEMBLAGE 23 ALBUM

PRE-ORDER: Order now, and we will ship this item to you when it is released on September 11, 2020.
Assemblage 23 – the one man project created by Tom Shear, combines genre-expanding electronics with intensely personal subject matter. The phenomenal new album Mourn is a standout in Assemblage 23’s extensive catalog. Beyond the trappings of modern EBM & Industrial, Mourn seamlessly blends danceable electronics with intimate soul searching lyrics. A breathtaking album from one of the genre’s best.
TRACK LIST
01. Epiphany
02. Factory
03. Bloom
04. Anxiety
05. Confession
06. Dissonance
07. Welcome, Apocalypse
08. Could’ve
09. Tragedy
10. This House Is Empty
https://metropolis-records.com/product/11770/mourn
https://assemblage23.bandcamp.com/album/mourn
