KMFDM TO RELEASE IN DUB

KMFDM takes the Ultra Heavy Beat to the next level with IN DUB, reinterpreting some of the best known songs of the group’s 35 year career into a blistering set of dubbed-out grooves & atmospheres. With a history of addressing political issues & encouraging social revolution, KMFDM reaches back to it’s earliest roots in dub to present a fresh take on what it truly means to Rip the System!

TRACK LIST

01. Dub Light

02. Superhero Dub

03. Dub Uranus

04. Bumaye Dub

05. A Dub Against War

06. Amnesia Dub

07. K.M.F Dub

08. Rebelz Dub

09. Hau Dub

10. Real Dub Thing

11. No God

12. Para Dub

