Now on YouTube the MKULTRASOUND PodCast with Matt Zane and 4 Society 1 Music Videos

Posted on August 15, 2020 by Alex Zander

This episode Alex is joined by this weekends co-hostess Emily Sifrit designer and founder of the eKay Collection who just got a mention in GQ UK, and they speak with musician, suspension artist, actor, poet and author Matt Zane. Listen to us talk about Matt’s current video projects, his band Society 1 and California lifestyle during COVID-19. We’ll have music and music videos from Society 1 and PLUS for YouTubers. 4 music videos!

More on Matt:

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matt_Zane
twitter.com/lordzane?lang=en
www.facebook.com/MrZaneRising
twitter.com/LordZane

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

