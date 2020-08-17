UK Electro-Industrial Band BIOMECHANIMAL Announces New Single/Visualizer Release: “Enter The Animal”

After five years of shows, adventures, rewrites, rerecords, hard drive failures, and other bodily fluids, UK electro-industrial artist BIOMECHANIMAL happily unveil their next single, the long awaited “Enter The Animal.” The visualizer premiered at ReGen Magazine on August 13th.

An absolute staple of their live show, a crowd favorite, and much loved by the band itself, “Enter The Animal” is BIOMECHANIMAL‘s party song.

Featuring remixes from our good friends Sirus and C-Lekktor, artwork by Midiankai ARTS, mixing and mastering by X-FUSION MUSIC PRODUCTION, and released by HYBRID BLAK, this single is the culmination of five years of hard work and experience.

“Enter The Animal” was unleashed Friday, August 14 on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, YouTube, Soundcloud, and all other streaming services.

For fans of: AMDUSCIA, CELLDWELLER and AESTHETIC PERFECTION

BIOMECHANIMAL /// LONDØN INDUSTRIAL KIDS /// Not taking your sh*t since 2013 probably.

Started in 2013, and self-releasing the self-titled debut album in 2015, BIOMECHANIMAL has been a staple of the underground London alternative and industrial scene for about 5 years. If you have seen Grendel, Aesthetic Perfection, The Birthday Massacre, Covenant, Faderhead, or any of the industrial big hitters in London, BIOMECHANIMAL was probably on the bill at some point in time. With an aggressive, physical live show, they have often been touted as ‘one to watch’ of the UK dark electronic scene.

After teasing new material for some time, the BIOMECHANIMAL of 2020 is the strongest the band has ever been. With frontman and producer Matt Simpson leading the charge, supported by Keith Kamholz (Mechanical Vein) of electro-axe fame, Lex Liebert on live guitars, and Kekko B.O.Gora on drums, the band has numerous releases planned to drop this year. They dropped a collaborative single in February called ‘Waves’, following that up with ‘Haksal (학살)’ & ‘Enter the Animal’ singles, with much more to come. Drawing from a diverse pool of genres, BIOMECHANIMAL’s eclectic sound is dangerously catchy, and by Granfalloon, you will be raising your fist with them too.