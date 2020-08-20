TOO DEAD TOO DIE – Release New Video ‘Step Back, Satan!’

One man, one vision: Six years after the debut „Murder On The Dancefloor“ set the discos afire, Too Dead To Die return. The new album „Tropical Gothic“ contains beats for sweaty dances all night long and melodies of bittersweet southern sea emotions.

Andrey Xx managed to unify the traits of the acclaimed debut with the new way of expression and give some Caribbean flair to the classic Too Dead To Die Sound: Still between EDM and Industrial stylistically „Tropical Gothic“ sounds like the longing for distant places and tropical islands. „When it comes to holiday, a lot of people see the resort, swimming pool, palms, endless sun, and fun in their mind. But for me it’s: wild tropical forest, a season of rain, palms, island with old almost forbidden buildings. That is my kind of holiday!“, Andy Xx comments. In fact, you hear the thoughtfulness of an aged artist on „Tropical Gothic“. „I took some pauses between albums. All these times I was traveling. That helped me to find myself as an artist and make this album.“ So this album is a dancefloor explosion as much as self-reflection. Available on your preferred streaming and download platform