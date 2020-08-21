THE DOORS: 50th-Anniversary Reissue Of ‘Morrison Hotel’ Due In October

Posted on August 21, 2020 by Alex Zander

On February 9 of this year, THE DOORS‘ fifth studio album, “Morrison Hotel”, celebrated its 50th anniversary, and since 2020 is absolutely a year that demands as much partying as can be managed in the midst of a pandemic lockdown, Rhino is continuing the celebration on October 9 with the release of a new 50th-anniversary deluxe edition of the album.

This 2-CD/1-LP set includes the original album newly remastered by THE DOORS‘ longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, plus a bonus disc of unreleased studio outtakes, and the original album on 180-gram virgin vinyl…and, yes, of course, the music will also be available from digital and streaming services on the very same day.

A sneak preview of the set, a previously unreleased take of “Peace Frog / Blue Sunday”, is now available below.

“Morrison Hotel: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” CD track listing:

Disc One: The Original Album

Side One: Hard Rock Café

01. Roadhouse Blues
02. Waiting For The Sun
03. You Make Me Real
04. Peace Frog
05. Blue Sunday
06. Ship Of Fools

Side Two: Morrison Hotel

07. Land Ho!
08. The Spy
09. Queen Of The Highway
10. Indian Summer
11. Maggie M’Gill

Disc Two: Mysterious Union

Black Dressed In Leather (Queen Of The Highway Sessions)

First Session (11/15/68)

01. Queen Of The Highway (Take 1, She Was A Princess) *
02. Queen Of The Highway (Various Takes) *
03. Queen Of The Highway (Take 44, He Was A Monster) *

Second Session (1/16/69)

04. Queen Of The Highway (Take 12, No One Could Save Her) *
05. Queen Of The Highway (Take 14, Save The Blind Tiger) *

Third Session (Date Unknown)

06. Queen Of The Highway (Take 1, American Boy – American Girl) *
07. Queen Of The Highway (Takes 5, 6 & 9, Dancing Through The Midnight Whirlpool) *
08. Queen Of The Highway (Take 14, Start It All Over) *
09. I Will Never Be Untrue *
10. Queen Of The Highway (Take Unknown) *

Money Beats Soul (Roadhouse Blues Sessions)

First Session

11. Roadhouse Blues (Take 14, Keep Your Eyes On The Road) *
12. Money (That’s What I Want) *
13. Rock Me Baby *

Second Session

14. Roadhouse Blues (Takes 6 & 7, Your Hands Upon The Wheel) *
15. Roadhouse Blues (Take 8, We’re Goin’ To The Roadhouse) *

Third Session

16. Roadhouse Blues (Takes 1 & 2, We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time) *
17. Roadhouse Blues (Takes 5, 6 & 14, Let It Roll Baby Roll) *
Dawn’s Highway (Peace Frog/Blue Sunday Session)
18. Peace Frog/Blue Sunday (Take 4) *
19. Peace Frog (Take 12) *

“Morrison Hotel: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” LP track listing:

Side One: Hard Rock Café

01. Roadhouse Blues
02. Waiting For The Sun
03. You Make Me Real
04. Peace Frog
05. Blue Sunday
06. Ship Of Fools

Side Two: Morrison Hotel

01. Land Ho!
02. The Spy
03. Queen Of The Highway
04. Indian Summer
05. Maggie M’Gill

* previously unreleased

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

