RENARD (EX-WOLFSHEIM) DEBUT VIDEO

Markus Reinhardt, the founder of Echo Award-winning, Gold & Platinum-selling Wolfsheim presents his most personal, authentic work to date: WAKING UP IN A DIFFERENT WORLD from his new project RENARD.

“The end of Wolfsheim motivated me to reinvent myself. A process that was urgently needed. With Renard, I’m more with myself. ” Reinhardt says of RENARD, “My album combines the sound & mood of the 80s with the stylistic devices of today.”

RENARD showcases Reinhardt’s signature intimate songwriting in symbiosis with renowned producers Oliver Blair (Ladytron, Client, Soho-dolls, Kelli Ali / Sneaker Pimps) & the Hamburg Chaos Compressor Club (Neon black, Moddi, Marv, Steakknife, Love A, illegal colors).

Vocal duties on the album are shared by a selection of well-known talented musicians.

Pascal Finkenauer (JAW), who is also featured on “Junkyards,” lends his special timbre to the lead single “Travel In Time”, a perfect modern synthpop dance track. On “The Meissen Figurine,” urban-folk singer Joseh brings a sense of uplifting spirituality to the song. On “Heresy,” the vocals are stunningly curated by British vocalist Sarah Blackwood (Client, Dubstar). Greek multiple award-winning vocalist/composer Marietta Fafouti lends her beautiful voice to “Restless,” & Eliza Hiscox (royalchord) – from Berlin, by way of Australia, is enchanting on “My Heart’s Still Shaking”.

“Hotel” & “Damn Happy” sees RENARD collaborate with legendary ALPAHVILLE vocalist Marian Gold. Reinhardt & Gold share a mutual admiration of each other’s work, & for Gold, singing for any act other than an ALPHAVILLE is an extraordinary occasion.

WAKING UP IN A DIFFERENT WORLD is an apt title for RENARD’s splendid debut album. The project is an ambitious musical rebirth of Reinhardt post-WOLFSHEIM. While RENARD is deeply rooted in the independent music scene of the 80’s, WAKING UP IN A DIFFERENT WORLD is a contemporary, modern take on synthpop. A multifaceted & emotionally dense work of art.