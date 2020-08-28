Darkwave-Goth Pop Artist THRILLSVILLE Reveals New Single, “The Fever”

Los Angeles darkwave goth-pop artist THRILLSVILLE has just released the follow-up to their “Lockdown” single, “The Fever.”

“The Fever” was inspired by an original Twilight Zone episode of the same name. It’s a song about how obsession and addiction can make one descend into madness as a result of never being fulfilled by the object of the obsession.

For fans of: SISTERS OF MERCY, Nitzer Ebb and <PIG>

Biography:

THRILLSVILLE is the dark electronic / industrial pop solo project of composer / producer Rani Sharone. Mostly known for his dark cabaret / experimental rock band, Stolen Babies, Sharone has collaborated and performed with Puscifer, Marilyn Manson, TV/film composer Tyler Bates, to name a few. He has written music for the big and small screen including scoring the experimental animated feature “My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea” (Jason Schwartzman, Susan Sarandon, Lena Dunham, Maya Rudolph, currently on NETFLIX).

Since starting to play live in 2017, THRILLSVILLE has opened for notable acts such as Stabbing Westward, , Gost, and Dance With the Dead, as well as doing a co-headlining southwest tour with Precious Child in Fall, 2018. With an EP from 2017 and most recently three singles, music videos, and a soundtrack to a video game, THRILLSVILLE is just getting started!

Now in 2020, THRILLSVILLE has released “Lockdown;” a track that surely resonates with anyone experiencing pressure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Following up “Lockdown” is the new single, “The Fever.” So, what’s next? A new single , video, album? The future is definitely bright for THRILLSVILLE.