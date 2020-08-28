Suicide Commando Limited Club-Single & CD edition: “Dein herz, meine gier” out now! Out Of Line Music

SUICIDE COMMANDO

Release a complete “Dein herz, meine gier” lyric video for the release of the limited club single CD “Dein herz, meine gier / Bunkerb!tch” today!

Today, „Dein herz, meine gier/Bunkerb!tch“ has been released as a club single limited on 999 pieces along with a new video clip. „Bunkerb!tch“ is a completely new track in the tradition of the big Suicide Commando dancefloor massacres. Fitting in just perfect is the second new track „Belief“ which is completely nocturnal and in the style of „Mindstrip“.

It is time to pay tribute to the deeds of a legend. Just before the release of the rerecorded Hellelektro classic „Mindstrip“ that took the pioneer position in Hard Electro for Suicide Commando, there will be an edgy club single featuring four highlights of the band: The club hit „Dein herz, meine gier“ taken of the „Love Breeds suicide“-EP got a full remake, and as well did the „Mindstrip“ album track „Blood In The Face“, giving an appetizer to what is to expect on „Mindstrip Redux“ – the classics got an affectionate makeover connecting the early 2000 atmosphere with nowadays technical possibilities. You can order the limited single from here.

Tracklist:

1. Dein herz, meine gier (REanimate 2020)

2. Blood in face (first aid mix)

3. Bunkerb!tch

4. Belief

