JOHN 5 To Release ‘Live Invasion’ Next Week: Watch the Trailer

Former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 will release “Live Invasion” next week.

Captured at different locations all over the USA during John‘s 2019 “Invasion” tour, the set includes — for the first time ever — the full JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES experience on DVD, bringing the fans closer than ever before. The performance also includes a guest appearance by Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN), Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) and Fred Coury (CINDERELLA).

Pre-orders are available now for the CD/DVD set, 2LP colored vinyl and exclusive merch bundles at John5store.com.

“Live Invasion” will be released for full digital streaming on September 4, along with the full concert film also available for digital purchase in 4K ultra HD. The CD/DVD, LP and bundle will arrive in October.

All pre-orders will be hand-signed by John 5.

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES‘ latest album, “Invasion”, was released in July 2019. The disc was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer at Riot House Studio and is described in a press release as “a diverse progression of the sound that John 5 fans have grown to expect from the eclectic virtuoso.”

Asked in a 2019 interview whether he planned on being a solo artist when he got his start in the music industry, John said: “I just wanted to be a musician. I just love playing guitar, and, I wanted to make instrumental albums but I never thought to tour because I really didn’t think anybody would care. But people are coming out in droves. It’s incredible and I’m so lucky and I’m so thankful for that. People are just coming out and they’re having such a great time. There’s a big show, like, we do a bunch of stuff and people really enjoy it. To answer your question, I’m not really sure. I just love playing guitar. [Laughs] I just love playing guitar and I’m so thankful for what I do. It’s hard to explain; it’s so from the heart and honest, again. I’m so happy to be doing what I’m doing.”

John 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, LYNYRD SKYNYRD and more. Slash has called John 5 “one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around,” and Rob Zombie has dubbed him “a fucking shredder.” John 5 has released nine solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Avril Lavigne, GARBAGE, Ricky Martin and others.