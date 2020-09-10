BLUE ÖYSTER CULT RELEASE NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR “BOX IN MY HEAD”

Blue Öyster Cult will release their new album, “The Symbol Remains” on October 9, 2020 on CD/LP/Limited Edition Color LP/Digital. Check out the band’s just premiered new video for one of two new singles, ‘Box In My Head‘

Another wonderful Buck Dharma track!

Watch the video for the other single, “That Was Me“, featuring Eric Bloom on lead vocals:

Pre-order CD/LP/Digital HERE: https://orcd.co/symbolremains



The first run of limited edition color vinyl is sold out, but three new colors have been added. They are selling FAST too, so if you want one, then move fast. ONLY AVAILABLE from Frontiers’ U.S. and EU stores. See link above to pre-order.