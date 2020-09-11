JOAN JETT Covers T. REX’s ‘Jeepster’ On ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ (Video)

Posted on September 11, 2020 by Alex Zander

Joan Jett performed her interpretation of the T. REX hit “Jeepster”, from the Hal Willner-produced collection “Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan And T. Rex”, on last night’s (Thursday, September 10) episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden”.

“Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan And T. Rex” was released on September 4 via BMG. On the album, Jett delivers a stunning tribute to her teenage idol, harkening back to her formative years on the Sunset Strip absorbing everything Bolan and T. REX had to offer. For her reimagining of the standout track from the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee’s chart-topping “Electric Warrior” album, Jett is joined by a group of luminaries, including Marc Ribot on guitar, Jim White (PJ HARVEYCAT POWER) on drums, Thomas Bartlett arranging and on piano (THE NATIONAL, SUFJAN STEVENS) and production by the late Hal Willner.

Marc Bolan was a folk pop troubadour, glam rock’s metal guru, a pop star who burned as bright as any, a brilliant guitarist, style icon and poet. He has been famously cited as a major influence by some of the biggest names in music, from David Bowie to Johnny Marr. He died in 1977 aged just 29, after a car crash in London.

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS were scheduled to embark on “The Stadium Tour” this summer with MÖTLEY CRÜEDEF LEPPARD and POISON, but the trek has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

Comments are closed.