Motor!k: Premiere new visualizer video ‘Headlights’ / New album “Motor!k 2” out on September 25th!

The second album called “ MOTOR!K – 2” is ready and set for the 25th of September on the Berlin / Germany based Out Of Line label. The front cover picture by Paul Banks (Interpol / Muzz) was used with kind permission and captures the mood of the album perfectly.

And today, Motor!k present their single ‘Headlights from the upcoming album!



“The track was inspired while being a passenger in a car on a dark road, hence the name “Headlights”.” – Motor!k –

Step into their world and let them take you by surprise, Belgium’s guitarist/synthesist Joeri Dobbeleir (The Whereabouts Of J. Albert) together with Dirk Ivens – guitar / FX (known for his work with The Klinik and Dive amongst others) and drummer Dries D’Hollander (ex-Suburb Songs), forges a new path artistically and musically. The self-titled debut album “MOTOR!K” (2019) got excellent reviews in magazines and was considered as a real insider tip among European psych heads, a maelstrom bringing the listener into trance, the perfect and even drugfree inebriation. Exhilarating live reports are frantically emerging from their performances. MOTOR!K celebrates the roots of electronica in krautrock, highlighting a glorious and underexplored kosmische tradition, with an updated touch.

Think NEU! meets WIRE.

Stream or preorder the album here https://motorik.lnk.to/Motorik2 or pre-save the MOTOR!K – Motor!k 2 (Limited Edition) – LP+CD at the Out Of Line Store.

Reviews…………

Muziekkrant OOR – NL

De zorgvuldig opgebouwde openers van beide plaatkanten Static en Stellar, fungeren als hypnotiserende vlaggeschepen en slagen er in de luisteraar in trance te spelen. De kracht van de herhalingen is groot en mist zijn effect niet.

Peek A Boo Magazine – B

“It is great to find that 70s and even 80s vibe on this instrumental gem”.

Refections of Darkness – D

“MOTOR!K is surely a great project with fantastic musicians who know what KRAUTROCK stands for”

Music To Die For – DE

Motor!k schaffen eine Klangwelt zum dahinschweben. Das Debütalbum ist ein einziger Sog, der den Hörer in Trance fallen und die Sorgen des Alltags vollkommen vergessen lässt – der perfekte und dazu komplett drogenfreie Rausch!

Ascension Music Magazine – IT “a beautiful updated version of what Klaus Dinger and partners brought to our ears Fifty years ago“.