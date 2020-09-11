Rave The Reqviem unveil their first single ‘Riptide’ with a lyric video!

Photo by Petter Perseius

Sweden based Rave The Reqviem unveil their first single ‘Riptide’ today!

The song ‘Riptide’ is the first single taken from their upcoming magnum opus ”Stigmata Itch” (out Dec 4th) and revisits the ancient myth.

“Anno 2020, death anxiety is more present than ever. The apocalypse is coming closer by every minute, and there might be no way to stop it. When the end finally comes – delivered in cold blood from above – can we truly say that we deserve anything else?”– RAVE THE REQVIEM –

With grinding guitars, heavy industrial beats, dramatic strings, and a catchy chorus, Rave The Reqviem delivers the message with this fast-paced banger.

The sky is the limit and the band aims for nothing less. The upcoming album “Stigmata Itch” is set for release for December 4th and has been masterfully crafted at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden.Stream or preorder Rave The Reqviem ‘Riptide’ here worldwide:



https://ravethereqviem.lnk.to/Riptide

Follow

https://www.facebook.com/ravethereqviem

Rave The Reqviem:

The Prophet – Vocals, Guitars, Programming

The Sister Svperior – Vocals

The Cantor – Vocals, Keyboards, Percussion

The Archbishop – Bass

The Deacon – Drums