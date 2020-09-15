Australian Industrial/Metal Band NO NAMES Announces The Release Of I Surrender To the Void As Of Now I Am The Void
Industrial/metal band NO NAMES and Machine Man Records are happy to announce the release of I Surrender To The Void As Of Now I Am the Void. The release features four studio tracks and four remixes.
Available on cassette, LP and digital formats now.
About Alex Zander
Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast