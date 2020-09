A special and explosive show with vocalist and fire artist Charmaine Evonne and Pete Guellard (Charov Nitzah, MACE, Blitzkrieg, and producer and filmmaker at Psychotribe) bring new music and a video as well as a dramatic story of recent social justice protest in Pittsburgh. www.facebook.com/charovnitzah

PLUS:

Alex and Ellenita bring some fun as always with this weeks dating profile, KISS Trivia and WAP!