RAMMSTEIN Is Back In The Studio

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have reportedly returned to La Fabrique studios to work on new music. According to Rammstein World, various members of the band and its crew have been spotted in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, in the south of France, where the studio is located. Other people who usually accompany RAMMSTEIN to the studio have also posted about their trip to France on social media.

This past June, RAMMSTEIN drummer Christoph Schneider confirmed that the band was using the coronavirus downtime to work on new music.

RAMMSTEIN‘s seventh, untitled album came out in May 2019 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band’s first studio disc since 2009’s “Liebe Ist Für Alle Da” debuted at No. 1 on the album charts in 14 countries and was the band’s tenth No. 1 in Germany. The LP was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.

In May, RAMMSTEIN postponed its 2020 North American stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The tour will now begin on August 22, 2021 in Montreal and end on October 1, 2021 in Mexico City. The band also announced the rescheduled dates for its European stadium tour. The new RAMMSTEIN European shows will take place in May, June, July and August 2021, with all tickets purchased for the original concerts valid for the new dates.

Last year, RAMMSTEIN made headlines in 2019 after guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe shared an onstage kiss while performing in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The move was widely perceived an act of defiance against Russia’s anti-LGBTQ law, or “gay propaganda” law, which forbids any public expression of homosexuality or gender non-conformity.