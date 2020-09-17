Yellow Lazarus New Single & Video “Quarantine”

Trapped in their studios and taken away from the stages, many bands didn’t have a choice but to channel their lost time into creativity. Yellow Lazarus were one of them, and they took that matter very serious: “After months of isolation in a Europe under lockdown we began to slowly lose our minds”, Slender Owl describes the mindset of the writing process. “Our new single captures the sound of our various stages of acceptance and denial, of lucidity and insanity. There was a feverish party of shadows and deafening silence in our heads. This is the song they played, again and again.” So after their colourful first EP “The Mark Inside” “Quarantine” shows a new facette of this extraordinary band.

Stream the track here

https://yellowlazarus.lnk.to/Quarantine.