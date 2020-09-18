THIRTY & DIRTY: TKK’s ‘Confessions Of A Knife’ ReMaster

From Wax Trax Records:

For their 30th Anniversary, we have dusted off the master tapes from one of the cornerstone releases on the original roster. Confessions Of A Knife… By MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT will be in print again in all its fabulous glory. Daisy Chain For Satan, Ride The Mindway, Kooler Than Jesus – They’re all here Waiting for Mommie. As part of the celebration, we are rolling out a few variant editions that we think you might be interested in.

First up – We have the SILVER MESSIAH EDITION that comes with a few very special pieces:-Confessions Of A Knife – Pressed on silver vinyl

-Kooler Than Jesus – Pressed on silver vinyl w/ Groovie art B-Side

-1990 Confessions VIP pass w/ USB drive containing 16 tracks

-44pg. Vintage Groovie Mann Confessions era art book

-Patch

-Anniversary t-shirt

-Anniversary tote bagAs a PRE-ORDER SPECIAL, the first 150 SILVER MESSIAH orders get a Groovie Mann prayer signed by both Groovie & Buzz! (Measures 2.5″ x 3.5″ – Each card is different!)Note: SILVER MESSIAH EDITION is strictly limited to a pressing of 666





Next we have the HELL- FIRE EDITION

Vinyl limited to a pressing of 900

And of course the STANDARD EDITION.