THIRTY & DIRTY: TKK’s ‘Confessions Of A Knife’ ReMaster

From Wax Trax Records:
For their 30th Anniversary, we have dusted off the master tapes from one of the cornerstone releases on the original roster. Confessions Of A Knife… By MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT will be in print again in all its fabulous glory. Daisy Chain For Satan, Ride The Mindway, Kooler Than Jesus – They’re all here Waiting for Mommie. As part of the celebration, we are rolling out a few variant editions that we think you might be interested in.
|First up – We have the SILVER MESSIAH EDITION that comes with a few very special pieces:-Confessions Of A Knife – Pressed on silver vinyl
-Kooler Than Jesus – Pressed on silver vinyl w/ Groovie art B-Side
-1990 Confessions VIP pass w/ USB drive containing 16 tracks
-44pg. Vintage Groovie Mann Confessions era art book
-Patch
-Anniversary t-shirt
-Anniversary tote bagAs a PRE-ORDER SPECIAL, the first 150 SILVER MESSIAH orders get a Groovie Mann prayer signed by both Groovie & Buzz! (Measures 2.5″ x 3.5″ – Each card is different!)Note: SILVER MESSIAH EDITION is strictly limited to a pressing of 666
Next we have the HELL- FIRE EDITION
Vinyl limited to a pressing of 900
And of course the STANDARD EDITION.
|If you are more of a CD person – No worries, we’ve got you covered.
All tracks from the two Messiah vinyl pressings will be on CD reissue plus a remastered version of “Nervous Xians” from “Some Have To Dance… Some Have To Kill” 12 inch.Official release date is Saturday, Oct. 23.
However, PRE-ORDER is open now at waxtrax.com.
Just some words of seasoned advice – If you’re eyeing these, we suggest not waiting too long since we expect some of the limited runs to not be around very long.
