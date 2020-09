Alex Zander, Ellenita and Max Bravo break down this weeks BS and talk about frustration, entertainment and Ron Jeremy in the age of COVID 6 plus months and going from a once free, prosperous and beautiful city now known worldwide as CHIRAQ! We talk about crime stats in the city, Good cops VS Bad Cops, The Boys, The Devil All the Time, Bill Maher on the Academy Awards, online dating, KISS trivia and Ron Jeremy.

