WandaVision Trailer Conjures up a Hallucinogenic Superhero Bewitched

It’s your typical black and white sitcom, at first. The happily married couple newly arrive in town. He’s a bit of a square; she has magical powers that the neighbors had better not catch on to. But something’s not quite right. Color seeps in. Supporting characters suggest to our male lead that he’s really dead. What’s going on? The WandaVision trailer, that’s what.

Per the official synopsis, “The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.” Plot specifics may be scarce, but the visuals look to draw from Tom King and Gabriel Hernandez Walta’s Vision comic series. Disney+ recently confirmed the series, which will be the first official MCU streaming series, will still arrive this year. The trailer would seem to doubly confirm that, albeit not with a final date.

The trailer leaves much to the imagination still, though fans will appreciate that in addition to the retro Scarlet Witch outfit previously revealed, Vision gets his classic comic duds too for what seems to be a Halloween scene. If Oct. 31st figures strongly into the pot, it makes sense we’d get the show next month.