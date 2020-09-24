Legendary producer John Fryer returns with new single from his project Black Needle Noise – full album in the making

SOURCE: SIDE-LINE.com

Producer John Fryer (known for his work with Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Cocteau Twins, Fad Gadget, and many others) has released new material for his dark electronic project Black Needle Noise. Since launching in 2016, Black Needle Noise has been centered around the spirit of collaborations with various musicians including Swans vocalist Jarboe, Front Line Assembly’s Bill Leeb, Mimi Page and many others.

The latest effort is a version of the lovely Louis Armstrong’s classic “What A Wonderful World” featuring vocalist Tom Berger.

Fryer explains the concept behind the single: “I have always loved the Louis Armstrong version of ‘What A Wonderful World’ from when I heard it as a child and it has stayed with me ever since. So I wanted to make a very different cinematic version, a very depressingly apocalyptic version with an uplifting feel. I thought of Tom Berger, my friend for many a year to sing it and I think he has done an amazing job to convey those haunting sentiments.”

Tom Berger had this to say about the collaboration: “For me it was a real challenge to sing the vocals of a classical piece of music. After John sent me the instrumental version I thought it wasn’t possible – How can I transform such a fragile and innocent melody into such a massive wall of sound? And that was the thing: I sang it like I’d never heard the 1967 original. The result is not just a cover – it’s something new – and I’m very proud of the final result.”

You can stream the single below in a directed by Christoph Vitt and Alex Makarov.

You can download the single right below from Bandcamp

In further news, John Fryer has been readying a new Black Needle Noise album for 2021 called “These Mortal Covers” that will feature all-new versions of well-known songs including the recently released Black Crowes’ cover “She Talks To Angels”.

https://blackneedlenoise.bandcamp.com/track/she-talks-to-angels