Shock Your Senses With Alice Cooper’s New Hot Sauce Line!

Alice is gearing up to bring you a different type of release this fall… something a little spicy. The Godfather of Shock Rock announced today his new line of Hot Sauce – available in three shocking flavors based on his hit songs: “Welcome To My Nightmare,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” and “Poison.” All three hot sauces can be found at select stores and online globally at UnitedSauces.com.

“In general I don’t believe food should be painful. But in the case of my hot sauces it is PAIN, PLEASURE, PAIN, PLEASURE! Just repeat until satisfied!” – Alice Cooper

