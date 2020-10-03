TECHNOPHOBIA SET TO RELEASE NEW MATERIAL

PRE-ORDER NOW
TECHNOPHOBIA – Some of Us Are Looking at the Stars
Available on 12″ Purple Marble Vinyl/CD/Digital Download
Bundles and Working Order Records Merch available here: www.workingorderrecords.org/store
100% of the proceeds raised though the PRE-SALE/PRE-ORDER of this release along with all of the Working Order Records merch will be donated to a community-based charity that we will announce soon!
Washington, DC’s dark pop duo TECHNOPHOBIA will be releasing a series of singles starting with “Rattle In Your Chest” on October 2nd that will lead to the release of their long-awaited album entitled “Some of Us Are Looking at the Stars” on December 4th (available for pre-order on 10/2). TECHNOPHOBIA is the brainchild of Katie and Stephen Petix, the team behind the curtain of both the music and Working Order Records; a growing nonprofit record label that helps raise awareness for charities in the DC area. The new single “Rattle In Your Chest” offers a taste of the duo’s unique layered electronics and emotive vocals that wondrously encompass their forthcoming album “Some of Us Are Looking at the Stars.” The “Rattle In Your Chest” single, TECHNOPHOBIA’S first new material since their acclaimed 2016 album “Flicker Out,” can be heard here and is available through all digital and streaming outlets.
Rattle In Your Chest
So, it goes, each day
Held back, but on display
A prize leashed, your fingers creeping
And they hold, and they close
Around my neck
Drumming beats of slights on repeat
Counted later, before sleep
Not sheep but fists
So, it goes, each every day
You’re held back, but put on display
Counting scars, afraid
Held back, but on display
Until today
I am free, I am an army
My eyes are clear, the veil is torn
You are so small
You need me to breathe
I’m not your lungs,
Without me you die, drowning
So, it goes, each every day
You’re held back, but put on display
Hear that sound
I’m the rattle in your chest
I am the spade, tossing dirt on your grave
Hear the rattle in your chest
You need me to breathe
You’ll die drowning
Tossing dirt on your grave
Counting scars, afraid
Held back, until today
Until today
Until today
Until today
This is your grave
credits
released October 2, 2020
Written and performed by Technophobia.
Photography by Nick Fancher.
Recorded at Lavabed Recording and Engineered by Mike Fanuele.
Mastered by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road Studios.
© & ℗ 2020 Working Order Records
license
all rights reserved