TECHNOPHOBIA SET TO RELEASE NEW MATERIAL

TECHNOPHOBIA – Some of Us Are Looking at the Stars

Available on 12″ Purple Marble Vinyl/CD/Digital Download

100% of the proceeds raised though the PRE-SALE/PRE-ORDER of this release along with all of the Working Order Records merch will be donated to a community-based charity that we will announce soon!

Washington, DC’s dark pop duo TECHNOPHOBIA will be releasing a series of singles starting with “Rattle In Your Chest” on October 2nd that will lead to the release of their long-awaited album entitled “Some of Us Are Looking at the Stars” on December 4th (available for pre-order on 10/2). TECHNOPHOBIA is the brainchild of Katie and Stephen Petix, the team behind the curtain of both the music and Working Order Records; a growing nonprofit record label that helps raise awareness for charities in the DC area. The new single “Rattle In Your Chest” offers a taste of the duo’s unique layered electronics and emotive vocals that wondrously encompass their forthcoming album “Some of Us Are Looking at the Stars.” The “Rattle In Your Chest” single, TECHNOPHOBIA’S first new material since their acclaimed 2016 album “Flicker Out,” can be heard here and is available through all digital and streaming outlets.

Rattle In Your Chest

So, it goes, each day

Held back, but on display

A prize leashed, your fingers creeping

And they hold, and they close

Around my neck

Drumming beats of slights on repeat

Counted later, before sleep

Not sheep but fists

So, it goes, each every day

You’re held back, but put on display

Counting scars, afraid

Held back, but on display

Until today

I am free, I am an army

My eyes are clear, the veil is torn

You are so small

You need me to breathe

I’m not your lungs,

Without me you die, drowning

So, it goes, each every day

You’re held back, but put on display

Hear that sound

I’m the rattle in your chest

I am the spade, tossing dirt on your grave

Hear the rattle in your chest

You need me to breathe

You’ll die drowning

Tossing dirt on your grave

Counting scars, afraid

Held back, until today

Until today

Until today

Until today

This is your grave

credits

released October 2, 2020

Written and performed by Technophobia.

Photography by Nick Fancher.

Recorded at Lavabed Recording and Engineered by Mike Fanuele.

Mastered by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road Studios.

© & ℗ 2020 Working Order Records

license

all rights reserved