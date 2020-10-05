Darkwave Artist DISSONANCE Reveals New Single & Visualizer, “Ephemeral”

Darkwave/electronic artist DISSONANCE has announced the release of the new single and visualizer clip, “Ephemeral.” The visualizer made its premiere on ReGen Magazine on Wednesday, September 30 HERE:

Cover artwork by Cat Hall

Cat Hall – lyrics and vocals

Justin Burning- music

Story of Ephemeral



It was 2013 – my bright, funny, enormously articulate, darling father, a geography professor, fell. The fall resulted in a massive subdural hematoma that required surgery. After complications, depression, and aphasia, he was not the same man. Despite various therapies, Dad went into a slow decline and passed away in 2017.



My mother, a professor at the same university, suffered under the terrible strain that caregivers do. She developed a weak heart, and could no longer stay home alone after Dad died. Her depression was evident. In 2018, she became ill and was hospitalized with a respiratory infection, which quickly turned to pneumonia. She was put on a ventilator, but was never able to recover. We removed her life support at the end of 2018.



Many of us have experienced loss and grief. There is nothing for the pain except to feel it. We are more fragile and fleeting than we realize. We are ephemeral, as are the flowers of summer- here for a season and gone.

“As is always the case, the real star of Dissonance is Cat Hall’s lush vocal layers, her signature harmonies and counterpoints driving each new song and providing all the necessary melodic paths for the instrumentals to embark upon. From the vibrant yet meditative mid-to-late ’90s drum & bass vibe of Sinthetik Messiah, the ghostly and gritty trip-hop of Balducci, to the pulsating neon-lit synthwave of Glenn Kirchner’s Vice mix, “Ephemeral” is an atmospheric drift through a sodium haze daydream as the lyrics evoke the transitional and fleeting nature of a world and a universe in constant flux.”

Ilker Yucel (ReGen Magazine)

“Ephemeral” is the newest single from Dissonance. Another beautiful pivot on the journey, complete with eight distinct remixes. This track allows the spiritual soul of Cat’s voice to shine with layers and coordination of clean and crackling takes. Song after song she continues to walk the line between flowing beauty and mesmerizing organic structure.

Ken Magerman (Sounds and Shadows)

Cat Hall / DISSONANCE Bio:



DISSONANCE began in the early 90’s as part of the Texas synthpop scene, playing live at Dallas venues such as the Lizard Lounge, Curtain Club, Galaxy Club, Trees, and Arcadia. Cat’s vocals have been described by several as a “siren song,” “compelling,” and “angelic,” layering several harmonies and textures in a unique manner. DISSONANCE caught the ear of Paul Robb (INFORMATION SOCIETY) who was forming his label Hakatak International, and was signed in 1996. Her first self-titled release, Dissonance, produced by Robb, came out in 1997.

The style was edgy electronica/darkwave with Cat’s distinctively layered vocals. 1998 saw Cat working with Paul Robb on a more aggressive solo project Cat Hall – Come To Mama, also available on Hakatak. The second release from DISSONANCE came in 2000 with Reincarnate– on Nilaihah Records.

After this, the band focused on individual pursuits until 2015 when Cat revived DISSONANCE and began work on new material. Void, a much darker, more atmospheric album, was released on Hakatak in 2017.

More recent releases include: Sycamores, a darkwave/atmospheric maxi single, with mixes by Paul Robb, Federico Balducci, and Jack Alberson. This was released on the Hakatak label in 2018.

Ascent, an energetic darkwave record produced and co-written by Jim Marcus (DIE WARZAU, GoFIGHT) and featuring Kurt Larson (INFORMATION SOCIETY) was released on Hakatak in 2019. Remix maxi-singles of “Poison Kiss” and “Starstuff” followed the Ascent release on Hakatak in 2019, featuring mixes by Erie Loch, Ian Staer, Brian Graupner, Danny Saber, and Jim Marcus.

Thus far in 2020, Cat collaborated with Bug Gigabyte of SINTHETIK MESSIAH on his Split Damage release, providing lyrics and vocals for “Languish.”

As of September, 2020, Cat Hall / DISSONANCE has released three new maxi-singles for DISSONANCE: Precipice, Trials, and Ephemeral. These include remixes by JOE HAZE, SINTHETIKMESSIAH, DIVERJE and more.