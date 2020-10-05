“Deathgaze” Band VAZUM Unleashes Halloween-Themed Album, Rated V

Rated V features 6 doomgaze rock songs and 6 dark ambient instrumental tracks to accompany your Halloween rituals. VAZUM is self-releasing the album to the digital realm on October 1st, 2020. Limited edition CDs are available as a 2 disc set from the VAZUM Bandcamp page and feature stereoscopic 3D artworrk created by Emily Sturm and accompanying limited edition handmade 3D bat glasses.

Biography:



VAZUM was formed in 2017 by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Zach Pliska. Past work includes three albums released between 2018-2019. 2020 has seen the release of Vampyre Villa, perhaps the most fully-envisioned album from VAZUM combining classic gothic and deathrock roots with the depth of shoegaze. Now, VAZUM celebrates the Halloween season with Rated V.