Motor!k present new visualizer video ‘Sundown’ taken off the new album “Motor!k 2”!

Today Motor!k present you another video clip from their second album “MOTOR!K 2”, which was released by the Berlin label Out Of Line Music. Paul Banks (Interpol / Muzz) kindly gave permission to use the cover photo, which perfectly captures the atmosphere of the album.

Step into their world and let them take you by surprise, Belgium’s guitarist/synthesist Joeri Dobbeleir (The Whereabouts Of J. Albert) together with Dirk Ivens – guitar / FX (known for his work with The Klinik and Dive amongst others) and drummer Dries D’Hollander (ex-Suburb Songs), forges a new path artistically and musically. The self-titled debut album “MOTOR!K” (2019) got excellent reviews in magazines and was considered as a real insider tip among European psych heads, a maelstrom bringing the listener into trance, the perfect and even drugfree inebriation. Exhilarating live reports are frantically emerging from their performances. MOTOR!K celebrates the roots of electronica in krautrock, highlighting a glorious and underexplored kosmische tradition, with an updated touch. Think NEU! meets WIRE. Stream or preorder the album here https://motorik.lnk.to/Motorik2 or pre-save the MOTOR!K – Motor!k 2 (Limited Edition) – LP+CD at the Out Of Line Store.

Quotes:

“Dirk Ivens is delivering Krautrock again, baby!” – Volt Magazine



“On their second album Motor!k 2, Motor!k can follow up their debut in terms of atmosphere and offer the listener an incredibly appealing and in their own way thrilling and hypnotic album.” – Soundmagnet.eu



“Motor!k creates a world of sound to drift along.” – Music To Die For