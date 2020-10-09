RENARD featuring Marian Gold of ALPHAVILLE

Markus Reinhardt, the founder of WOLFSHEIM presents his most personal, authentic work to date entitled “WAKING UP IN A DIFFERENT WORLD” from his new project RENARD. The album was released today by Metropolis Records on all formats including CD, vinyl and through all digital and streaming platforms. The second video from Renard’s new album is for the song “Hotel,” featuring Marian Gold of the band ALPHAVILLE.

“The end of Wolfsheim motivated me to reinvent myself. A process that was urgently needed. With Renard, I’m more with myself. ” Reinhardt says of RENARD, “My album combines the sound & mood of the 80s with the stylistic devices of today.”

RENARD showcases Reinhardt’s signature intimate songwriting in symbiosis with renowned producers Oliver Blair (Ladytron, Client, Soho-dolls, Kelli Ali / Sneaker Pimps) & the Hamburg Chaos Compressor Club (Neon black, Moddi, Marv, Steakknife, Love A, illegal colors).

Vocal duties on the album are shared by a selection of well-known talented musicians.

Pascal Finkenauer (JAW), who is also featured on “Junkyards,” lends his special timbre to the lead single “Travel In Time”, a perfect modern synthpop dance track. On “The Meissen Figurine,” urban-folk singer Joseh brings a sense of uplifting spirituality to the song. On “Heresy,” the vocals are stunningly curated by British vocalist Sarah Blackwood (Client, Dubstar). Greek multiple award-winning vocalist/composer Marietta Fafouti lends her beautiful voice to “Restless,” & Eliza Hiscox (royalchord) – from Berlin, by way of Australia, is enchanting on “My Heart’s Still Shaking”.

“Hotel” & “Damn Happy” sees RENARD collaborate with legendary ALPAHVILLE vocalist Marian Gold. Reinhardt & Gold share a mutual admiration of each other’s work, & for Gold, singing for any act other than an ALPHAVILLE is an extraordinary occasion.

WAKING UP IN A DIFFERENT WORLD is an apt title for RENARD’s splendid debut album. The project is an ambitious musical rebirth of Reinhardt post-WOLFSHEIM. While RENARD is deeply rooted in the independent music scene of the 80’s, WAKING UP IN A DIFFERENT WORLD is a contemporary, modern take on synthpop. A multifaceted & emotionally dense work of art.