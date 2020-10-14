Electronic/Alternative Artist CARVR Unleashes Debut Single & Visualizer, “Erase Me”

Cristian Carver (BELLA MORTE, PANIC LIFT,MAN1K1N) officially unleashes his debut single and accompanying visualizer for the song, “Erase Me.” The single and visualizer premiered on ReGen Magazine.

“Erase Me” features the ethereal and jolting vocals of Goo Munday from Sydney, Australia (Negative Gain Productions.) and was released on all streaming platforms independently on October 10th, 2020.

“The song was inspired by the act of how partners come to terms with the end of relationships, acting like they’re counterpart was never even there to begin with and masking their grief with happiness publicly.” – Cristian Carver

CARVR is the dark synth-pop solo project of Cristian Carver. He is mostly known as the live drummer for Metropolis record artists Bella Morte, Panic Lift and Boston based electronic alternative band MAN1K1N.

CARV.R blends melancholy but energetic synthesizers with a shade of industrial hard hitting drums, always aiming to bridge the opposing elements of brightly colored keyboards and heavy dance invoking bass lines.