Gothic Singer ELLE NOIR Reveals Her New Video,”The Day I Died” / New EP, Like A Black Doll due later this year

Gothic soprano singer ELLE NOIR has revealed her new video for the song, “The Day I Died.”

“The Day I Died” is the metaphor of emotional death. It tells of a world where nothing has value anymore, which is also an inner world given by mental states like depression.

Lyrics & Music: Elle Noir

A DTM Music Production

Mixed and Mastered by Sebastiano Della Bianchina

Video Directors: Michele Cataneo, Anita Seferi

“My inner worlds are always autobiographical, my songs are always lived in the first person. Death, mental illness and emotional states of discomfort are central themes in my writing. When I write a lyric I always have an image in mind and try to describe it. My lyrics are little narrated and very visual.”

– Elle Noir

ELLE NOIR Bio:

My mantra is “Take the risk and go into the wild” and I’m sure in my previous life I was a wolf. My passion for the dark world was born when I first saw the Smashing Pumpinks’ “Ava Adore” video on MfTV. I was a little girl. My father had just died and I needed a world to leave me in. As a teenager, Marilyn Manson’s “The Dope Show” bewitched me but it was with Nightwish that I realized that music was my way.

To me singing was screaming and my Opera voice was the salvation. I graduated in Opera singing , in Musicology and in Music Composition, but after Conservatory’s classes I ran off to the rehearsal room with my symphonic metal band. I’m an eclectic singer and performer with a passion for the world of vintage and cabaret that brought me to perform on important London stages with my cabaret shows and in contemporary and experimental music theatre.

Elle Noir is my truth. It is the union of all my worlds. My songs are my essence.