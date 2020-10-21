Front Line Assembly announces new album ‘Mechanical Soul’ for January 2021 release

SOURCE: www.side-line.com

Out on January 15th 2021 is the brand new Front Line Assembly album “Mechanical Soul”. The Canadian industrial outfit offers 10 new tracks and a remix of the track “Hatevol “.

For this release Bill Leeb again joins up with long-time cohort Rhys Fulber. The album also includes guest appearances from Jean-Luc De Meyer of Front 242 and Dino Cazares of Fear Factory.

Tracklisting:

Purge Glass and Leather Unknown New World Rubber Tube Gag Stifle Alone Barbarians Komm, Stirbt Mit Mir Time Lapse Hatevol (Black Asteroid Mix)

Further details will be made available soon.