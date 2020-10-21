Front Line Assembly announces new album ‘Mechanical Soul’ for January 2021 release

Out on January 15th 2021 is the brand new Front Line Assembly album “Mechanical Soul”. The Canadian industrial outfit offers 10 new tracks and a remix of the track “Hatevol “.
For this release Bill Leeb again joins up with long-time cohort Rhys Fulber. The album also includes guest appearances from Jean-Luc De Meyer of Front 242 and Dino Cazares of Fear Factory.
Tracklisting:
- Purge
- Glass and Leather
- Unknown
- New World
- Rubber Tube Gag
- Stifle
- Alone
- Barbarians
- Komm, Stirbt Mit Mir
- Time Lapse
- Hatevol (Black Asteroid Mix)
Further details will be made available soon.
