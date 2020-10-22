“OUTLAW DEVILS DELIVER NEW SINGLE FOR HALLOWEEN!”

DALLAS, TX – Just in time for Halloween, Southwest rockers the OUTLAW

DEVILS, have announced the release of their latest single “NIGHT GROOVE

(VAMPIRE’S KISS)” via DSN Music. The spooky new track was produced, and

engineered by former OVERKILL drummer SID FALCK.

In addition the new music video “NIGHT GROOVE (VAMPIRE’S KISS)” was just released on YouTube.

The OUTLAW DEVILS features veteran rockers such as former DEATHGRIP

drummer SCOTT BAUGHN, lead vocals and guitarist JERRY WOOLVERTON, lead guitar and backing vocals GARY WOFFORD, and bassist and backing vocals ROB TATE.

The new single “NIGHT GROOVE (VAMPIRE’S KISS)” from the OUTLAW DEVILS debuts for a worldwide release via DSN, Tuesday Roctober 27th, and will be available via digital music stores, and streaming services such as Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon.com, Spotify, and hundreds more.