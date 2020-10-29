BEAUTY IN CHAOS presents new LP with Tim Palmer, John Fryer & members of The Cure, Marilyn Manson, The Mission

Halloween (yes Saturday) brings the release of the new ‘Out Of Chaos Comes…’ album from LA-based supergroup BEAUTY IN CHAOS, but we do invite support before then 🙂 Similar to Gorillaz’ approach to making music with a revolving cast of contributors, BIC curator MICHAEL CIRAVOLO has once again formed a brilliant alternative rock (sometimes pop) creature. Their fourth major release in just a few years, this one explores tracks, originally released this summer on ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ LP, through the remix/rework kaleidoscopes of numerous artists and producers, including Involves iconic producers TIM PALMER, JOHN FRYER and TYLER BATES, as well as members of THE CURE, MARILYN MANSON, PETER MURPHY / THE WONDER STUFF and THE MISSION.

And this is not an exhaustive list.

“I have now remixed 2 versions of the wonderful Beauty In Chaos song ‘The Delicate Balance Of All Things’ – one with Wayne and the other with Wayne’s wife Cinthya. It’s a strong composition and works very well with a male and female perspective and performance. The versions are very different. I always jump at the chance of working with a Hussey. Either one of them!” ~ Tim Palmer

“First of all I was pissed at Michael for not asking me to play on his album but then I forgave him when he asked me to do a remix and with the incredible Kat Leon on vocals, how could I say no? He wanted to tell me the chords and the structure and I was like fuck that all I need are the vocals hahahahaha! and at the end just for him I played a Moog guitar solo. It took me a lot longer than usual as I really wanted this ‘Stranger’ remix to be special as Michael is a very good and long-time friend and I love his passion for music and this Beauty In Chaos project” ~ Roger O’Donnell (The Cure)

“So I wanted to give it more dynamics and a more cinematic noir SiFi dimension. I really like the vocals and words but wanted to wrap in a different world, time and space and make it very John Fryer Black Needle Noise-esq” ~ John Fryer (Producer / Black Needle Noise)

After the coincidental release of ‘The Storm Before The Calm’on World Goth Day earlier this year, Beauty in Chaos does a darkwave double-down with their new remix release ‘Out Of Chaos Comes…’, to be released on Halloween!

Once again, BIC turns the creative reins over to an extremely talented cast of producers, artists and DJs, including Tim Palmer (The Mission, U2, David Bowie), John Fryer (Cocteau Twins, HIM, Depeche Mode), Film Composer Tyler Bates (John Wick, The Watchmen, Guardians Of The Galaxy), The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell, UK-based EDM star Bentley Jones, and Marilyn Manson’s guitarist Paul Wiley.

“I really enjoy the process of handing over the keys and seeing where others take songs that I am so close to. The creative process and result of ‘Beauty Re-Envisioned’ was such an amazing experience that I thought, why we don’t we give that another go!” So basically, ‘Out Of Chaos Comes…’ is to ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ as ‘Beauty Re-Envisioned’ is to the ‘Finding Beauty in Chaos’ LP,” says BIC curator Michael Ciravolo.

Earlier, Beauty in Chaos previewed Tim Palmer‘s‘A Kind Cruelty’ (The Sinistrality Mix)’, featuring Curse Mackey (Pigface, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, Evil Mothers) on vocals and an appearance by guitaristSimon Hinkler (The Mission).

The full 27-track collection (available on CD) is deep and diverse and includes a few surprises. Ashton Nyte’s gorgeous acoustic version of ‘The Outside’, Cinthya Hussey (whose beautiful painting also graces the cover) does a beautiful rendition of ‘The Delicate Balance Of All Things’, and an acoustic/mellotron drenched ‘Memory Of Love’ from Human Drama’s Johnny Indovina. You will even find some new and fantastic guitar moments from Simon Hinkler, Richard Fortus (G’nR), Mark Gemini Thwaite and Nick Johnston.

As with previous releases, 33.3 Music Collective is releasing ‘Out Of Chaos Comes…’ on vinyl (8 tracks), CD (14 tracks) and digitally (27). The full digital version is also included with an LP / CD purchase. Limited-edition colored vinyl also includes an exclusive cover-art poster, signed by the many of the artists involved. ‘Out Of Chaos Comes…” can be ordered in its various formats directly from the band’s website at www.beautyinchaosmusic.com/music-store

TRACK LIST (VINYL)

01. The Delicate Balance of All Things (Plague Dodger Mix) ft. WAYNE HUSSEY / created by TIM PALMER

02. Temple Of Desire (Box Cutter Mix) ft. RAFE PEARLMAN / created by TYLER BATES

03. Stranger (Domin8mix) ft. KAT LEON / created by JOHN FRYER

04. A Kind Cruelty (She-Devil Mix) ft. CURSE MACKEY / created by MGT

05. The Outside (Acoustic Version) ft. ASHTON NYTE / created by ASHTON NYTE

06. Stranger (Gloss Tension Mix) ft. KAT LEON / created by PAUL WILEY

07. A Kind Cruelty (The Sinistrality Mix) ft. CURSE MACKEY / created by TIM PALMER

08. The Delicate Balance of All Things (Equipoise Mix) ft. CINTHYA HUSSEY / created by Michael Rozon and Michael Ciravolo with WAYNE HUSSEY

09. Almost Pure (Purist Of The Pure Mix) ft. STEVEN SEIBOLD / created by MICHAEL ROZON and MICHAEL CIRAVOLO with KEVIN KIPNIS

10. Stranger (Everyone Dies Mix) ft. KAT LEON / created by ROGER O’DONNELL

11. The Outside (Isolation Mix) ft. ASHTON NYTE / created by TIM PALMER

12. Stranger (Cruel World Mix) ft. KAT LEON / created by NICK PEREZ

13. The Outside (Street Mix) ft. ASHTON NYTE / created by ROMAN MARISAK

14. The Delicate Balance of All Things (Rapid Reiteration Mix) ft. CINTHYA HUSSEY /



