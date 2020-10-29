Ost+Front Album “Dein Helfer in der Not” – Enters #5 in the Top 100 Album Charts! / OST+FRONT veröffentlichen neues Video ‚Honka Honka‘!

The song ‘Honka Honka’ by Ost+Front, taken off the current album “Dein Helfer in der Not”, tells the story of a serial killer from Hamburg named Fritz Honka and impresses with an unforgettable chorus to sing along.

Upon the question how the band became aware of Fritz Honka, Herrmann Ostfront says: “I know them all ;-). Of course, I knew Honka before and had already made all kinds of notes about the various crime cases. But “Der Goldene Handschuh” gave me the absolute thrill to finally create a song out of it”.

The fans of the band catapulted the current album “Dein Helfer in der Not” on #5 into the Top 10 of the German album charts of week 32/2020 as the highest chart entry of the band so far. The album, which was mixed and mastered at Fascination Street Studios (Sweden), can be streamed or ordered here https://ostfront.lnk.to/DeinHelferInDerNot 

