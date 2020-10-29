OUT FRIDAY: New album by THE WAKE (first LP in 25 years)

Post-punkers The Wake release ‘Perfumes and Fripperies’ LP, first album in 25 years

“The Wake sounds like they were raised by the Sisters of Mercy. It’s not an unfair comparison… icy keyboards, and apocalyptic vocals…. As with the Sisters of Mercy, the band’s danceable Halloween music landed in the clubs”–AllMusic

“Goth as Fuck”–Alternative Press

“Hailing from Columbus, OH and now residing in the annals of post-punk and Goth rock history… The Wake’s new output is stunning – a vivid cold beauty in the style of Clan of Xymox or Sisters of Mercy. They are truly their American cousins, born of the same dark mother… loud and coldly convincing”–Big Takeover Magazine

Almost 25 years since their last full-length album, iconic post-punk band The Wakepresent their much-anticipated album ‘Perfumes and Fripperies’.

The Wake are Troy Payne, Rich Witherspoon, James Tramel and Daniel C. Formed in the mid-80 in Columbus, OH and a fixture in the early- to mid-90s goth rock scene, The Wake are re-emerging with a new offering, almost 25 years since their last full-length album.

The Wake earned critical accolades as part of the “second wave” of goth. Through their releases, appearances on many complilations and extensive touring with peers such as Skinny Puppy and Nine Inch Nails, The Wake secured their place in goth and roll history.

“This is our first full length release in nearly 25 years. We wanted to make an unforgettable album that would represent The Wake of 2020 while also honoring our legacy. Inspiration for the ten tracks was drawn from many disparate sources and circumstances as they were written and recorded over a rather long stretch of time,” says Troy Payne.

“With themes like: isolation, unrequited love, madness, multiple personality disorder, purgatory, loss, and regret – the album’s lyrical content is decidedly dark and introspective, as well as diverse.”



Ahead of this, The Wake presented the singles ‘Hammer Hall’and ‘Everything (feat. Wolfie’., a.k.a. David “Wolfie” Wolfenden (guitarist for ‘80s post-punk icons Red Lorry Yellow Lorry), each providing a taste of lushly layered, powerful, dark soundscape laced with infectious hooks and signature vocals.

‘Perfumes and Fripperies’ is the space between the weight of darkness and the hazy sheen of dreams. Here – dark, uneasy truths are revealed, fate and resolution come to terms, whispering dreams and memories dance together in the moonlight… there will be no sleep tonight.

From its inception, The Wake has been an unlikely band, from an unlikely place, making unlikely music, and doing well. In 1993, they debuted with the ‘Masked’LP via Cleopatra Records, a landmark recording to this day. They toured extensively and had other successful releases like the AP Dance charting single‘Christine’, an EP of songs remixed by Rosetta Stone, and their third release ‘Nine Ways’.

Recorded over many months in different locations and various circumstances in the band’s native Ohio, the LP comes together in one voice. This long-play was mixed by Matt Hagberg at VMS in Columbus, OH and mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge in NYC.

As of October 30, ‘Perfumes and Fripperies’ is available digitally everywhere, including Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music and on CD via Blaylox Records. The album can also be obtained directly from the band via Bandcamp.

ALBUM CREDITS

P&F was written, recorded and mixed over many months, in multiple locals, by different means, on different systems.

All songs written and recorded by The Wake

Recorded at Blaylox Studios, Suma Recording Studio, and VMS

Mixing and production by The Wake and Matt Hagberg at VMS

Final mix by Matt Hagberg at VMS

Mastering by Emily Lazar at The Lodge NYC, assisted by Chris Allgood

Vocals by Troy Payne

Guitar by Rich Witherspoon

Bass by James Tramel

Drums by Daniel C.

Second guitar on ‘Everything (feat. Wolfie)’ by David Wolfenden

Second vocal on ‘Rusted (Hz Healer Mix feat. Caroline Blind)’ by Caroline Blind

Design by Blaylox Arts

Cover art adapted from Fiona Hall’s ‘Vaporized’

