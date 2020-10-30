GROOVENOM – New Video/Single ‘Defekt’ (feat. Christoph Wieczorek of Annisokay) – New album “Mitten ins Herz” – out on November 13th

Matching the moment, GROOVENOM release their third single and music video for the song ‘Defekt’ (feat. Christoph Wieczorek of Annisokay) from their upcoming album “Mitten ins Herz”, which will be released on November 13th. “Mitten ins Herz” is an epic, modern metal album with influences from Core and carries the roots of the band into a modern era by introducing fresh influences.

“Defekt” (Defect) is our statement concerning the present situation of the event industry is facing in times of the Corona pandemic. The video shows in an almost documentary way the depressing effect of the current regulations for the band, audience, and the organizers. The text describes a society that forces us to be flawless and forces us to be burdened with deadlines and burnouts until we eventually start to feel that we are actually not doing good enough for them. For the song, we teamed up with Christoph Wieczorek from ANNISOKAY, who ennobles the chorus with his distinctive voice. “Defekt” is an appeal for artists of all branches not to let themselves be defeated in these frustrating times. A captivating plea in the sound wall of Metalcore and Industrial.”

“The heaviest love songs of all times” – this is how the band describes their new album and hits the bull’s eye. Driving guitars, furious drumming, and angry screaming shouts dominate the album. But also expressive solos, melancholic lyrics, and emotional clear vocals make their mark on the album. “Mitten ins Herz” is the harshest and at the same time most catchy GROOVENOM album to date,” confirms frontman Mr. Sanz, “we have musically reached a new level in terms of heaviness and brutality, fitting to the rather raw production.”

In addition to some instrumental tracks, frontman Mr. Sanz shares the vocals with guitarist Tightuz for the first time. “Mitten ins Herz” thrives on its many interesting contrasts. The album was recorded in the midst of the Corona pandemic and is thus trauma and therapy all in one for the band. With exquisite guest vocalists including Christoph Wieczorek, Neill Freiwald, and Vanessa Katakalos there are three more surprising tracks on the album. “Mitten ins Herz” describes subjects like desire, sex, greed, addiction, and loss in an extremely biting and cynical way. An absolutely unembellished reckoning of the dream of true love and at the same time unconditional desire for it. The lyrics sway between furious rage and yearning grief. There have never been songs about love and passion performed in such a wicked way before.Stream/preorder the upcoming album “Mitten ins Herz” (release: 13. November):

GROOVENOM:

Mr. Sanz – Vocals

Tightuz – Guitars, Vocals, Synthesizer

Dr. Ronald Warmachine – Drums

Fred Cube – Bass

Tracklist:

01. Deine Liebe

02. Neid

03. Du bist es wert

04. Vergiftet

05. Warum weinst du?

06. Ich bin

07. Defekt

08. Nüchtern

09. Ein Name

10. Das Beste

11. 40 Sekunden

12. Käfig aus Glas

13. Lauf Weiter

14. Ein neuer Tag