ROB ZOMBIE Announces ‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’ Album; First Single ‘King Freak’ Available Now

Rock icon Rob Zombie has announced his seventh studio album, “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy”, to be released March 12, 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP marks his first new album in nearly five years. “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” is a classic Zombie album to its core, with high-energy rages like “The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man” and “Get Loose” to heavy-groove thumpers like “Shadow Of The Cemetery Man” and “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass”. The new album is produced by Chris “Zeuss” Harris.

Listen to the first single “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” below.

Rob Zombie has released an exclusive seven-inch, featuring the new single and B-side, “The Serenity Of Witches”. Order the new single and pre-order “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” here.

“The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy” track listing:

Expanding The Head Of Zed The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider Hovering Over The Dull Earth Shadow Of The Cemetery Man A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis The Satanic Rites Of Blacula Shower Of Stones Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass Boom-Boom-Boom What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama Get Loose The Serenity Of Witches Crow Killer Blues

In September 2019, Rob told NME that his new LP was “the best record” he had ever made. It’s a very big, crazy and complex record that I’m really excited to finally be able to release,” he said.

Asked if this is his favorite of ZOMBIE‘s records that he has played on, guitarist John 5 told told Revolver: “Well, this is definitely the most musical — meaning there are a lot of different changes, and it’s very unorthodox how the structure is, you know? I have to be careful because I know people will take a little snippet of what I’m saying. So we’ll go with a very heavy, hooky ROB ZOMBIE record.”

Back in 2018, John 5 compared ROB ZOMBIE‘s upcoming album to THE BEATLES‘ groundbreaking LP “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, saying that it is “by far the best Zombie record that he’s ever done.” He added: “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, it’s just our greatest record,’ and I don’t say that. Whatever I say is so honest when I’m doing interviews. So I think it’s our best record.”

2016’s “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser” was the second consecutive effort to feature Zombie and John 5 alongside bassist Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish.