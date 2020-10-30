Stabbing Westward Drops Surprise Covers EP Hallowed Hymns In Time For Halloween Weekend As A Special ‘Treat’ For Fans

(photo credit: @Pharmadiver/Kim Hansen Photography)

Halloween may look different this year, but Stabbing Westward is intent on making it feel special by releasing a brand-new covers EP today as a special “treat” for fans.

Hallowed Hymns, released on COP International Records, features 4 tracks that were instrumental to the industrial band’s beginnings and conjure the feeling of the season. It includes original takes on “Burn” from The Cure (famously featured on the soundtrack to The Crow), the classic “(Every Day Is) Halloween” by Ministry and Echo And The Bunnymen’s eternal hit “The Killing Moon.” There is also a special “Devil’s Night Mix” version of Stabbing Westward’s “Burn” cover to round out the surprise release.

Digital and physical copies are on sale now HERE.

Stabbing Westward— featuring original founding members Christopher Hall (vocals/guitar) and Walter Flakus (keyboards/programming) as well as longtime bandmate Carlton Bost (bass) and newest member Bobby Amaro (drums)—originally released their cover of “Burn” to much fanfare for the Cold Waves Festival compilation album in September; the track was premiered by Revolver magazine that called it a “reverent cover” that kicked off the compilation “with a bang.” Read more about it HERE.

Says frontman Christopher Hall about this special surprise release:“2020 has been a shit year. We were supposed to release our new album and tour the U.S. to support it. But clearly that’s not happening. We know Halloween is different this year with no parties and no Trick or Treating so we wanted to give fans something special …. something that will help tie you over until we can release some new music.

We picked these three tracks because, for us, they represent the feeling of Halloween and they were very important songs during our early musical stages. If there were ever two bands that I would say most influenced Walter and I to form Stabbing Westward it would be Ministry and The Cure. From the earliest days of Ministry’s With Sympathy through the evolution of Twitch, they were the band that opened our minds and hearts to industrial music. To be able to reimagine these songs as Stabbing Westward while still trying to pay homage to the brilliance of the original versions was a terrifyingly fun adventure.

We have been working on the album so hard for so long that it was really a joy to take a break and explore all these tracks had to offer. As often as you listen to your favorite songs it’s a totally different experience to take one apart and see how it was built. It gave me such an immense appreciation for what these amazing artists created—especially the Ministry track knowing how primitive the gear was that Al Jourgensen had to work with back then with none of the modern tools we take for granted today. He literally created new techniques in the studio that we still use today. He was light years ahead of his time. We hope you enjoy listening to these tracks as much as we have enjoyed recording them.”

Stabbing Westward recently reunited for the first time in decades, releasing the Dead And Gone EP with new material in January 2020 and announcing a new record deal with indie label COP International to release the band’s upcoming fifth studio album Wasteland—their first new LP in 20 years—set for 2021.

The EP’s title coyly illustrates that Stabbing Westward is in fact neither dead nor gone, but rather ready to pick up where they left off after a string of mid-‘90s hits that dominated alternative radio and film soundtracks, including “Shame,” “Save Yourself,” “So Far Away” and “What Do I Have to Do?”, and resulted in two Gold records.



To recapture that early chemistry, the band has again recruited their original producer, the legendary John Fryer for the upcoming Wasteland release. It will be the first LP from the band since 2001. Fryer, whose production credits include Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, 4AD, Cocteau Twins and Love and Rockets, was behind the boards on Stabbing Westward’s seminal early albums Ungod (1994) and Wither Blister Burn + Peel (1996).

More information will be released soon regarding Wasteland and a new single from the album, as well as other developments Stabbing Westward has in store for 2021 and beyond.

About Stabbing Westward

Blending the scathing electronics of underground industrial/rock with the emotive melodies of goth and a decidedly radio-friendly sensibility, Stabbing Westward rose to great heights in the mid-‘90s alternative boom. Formed in 1986 by Walter Flakus and Christopher Hall, the band went from underground cult sensation to the heights of critical and commercial success thanks to such songs as “Shame,” “Save Yourself,” “So Far Away” and “What Do I Have to Do?”. To this day, these songs remain anthems of heartache, dejection, rage, betrayal and depression.

With two Gold albums and numerous hit singles, Stabbing Westward fell from grace with the 2001 self-titled album amid personal and professional turmoil, disbanding the following year and leaving a void in modern music that was somewhat filled by Hall’s later work in The Dreaming. However, it was the release of that band’s Rise Again in 2015 that the seeds were sown for a reunion. That album saw Flakus once again making music with Hall, with Stabbing Westward guitarist Mark Eliopulos joining The Dreaming onstage in Chicago for a set of past hits. In 2019, Hall and Flakus came together again to release the Dead And Gone EP, the first new Stabbing Westward material in 18 years. Written and produced by Flakus and Hall over the course of three years, and recorded in multiple states and time zones, these new songs capture the very essence of the Stabbing Westward sound. Adding longtime bandmate Carlton Bost (Orgy, Deadsy, The Dreaming) and new drummer Bobby Amaro (Orgy) to the official lineup, the band has also once again recruited the talent of producer John Fryer—instrumental on early albums “Ungod” and “Wither Blister Burn + Peel”—for a new album, to be released in 2021 through a new partnership with COP International.

About COP International

The year 2019 was a crucial one for COP International as the label teamed up with legendary producer John Fryer to form a production company under the COP International umbrella. Fryer is producing and engineering the majority of the forthcoming COP catalog and also working as A&R in helping to select appropriate acts. “The level of craftsmanship, artistic talent and meticulous attention to detail is what sets John’s work a world apart,” says COP International founder Christian Petke. “After working with him on some remixes for COP and Deathline International’s new album Pax Americana, I knew I found the perfect partner for COP International. When we first started talking, I brought up John’s relationship with 4AD where he was the principal engineer and producer. This is exactly what we have in mind for this collaboration. Scout, nurture and develop exceptional talent. Driven by the desire to create a body of work that speaks for itself. “https://www.copint.com/

Find Stabbing Westward Online

Website: https://www.stabbingwestward.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stabbingwestwrd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stabbingwestward

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDSEWAjgbzSaEIdbeCOJWXw