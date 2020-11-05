AC/DC Previews New Song ‘Demon Fire’

A one-minute snippet of “Demon Fire”, a brand new song from AC/DC, is available below. The track is taken from the legendary rockers’ long-awaited comeback album, “Power Up”, which is due on November 13. The follow-up to 2014’s “Rock Or Bust” features AC/DC‘s 2020 lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar).

“Power Up” was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O’Brien, who also worked 2008’s “Black Ice” and 2014’s “Rock Or Bust”.

“What I like about Brendan is that he keeps you working when you’re doing a project with him,” Angus told Rolling Stone. “He’s talented himself. He knows his bass and his guitar and a bit of drums. And piano. He covers the spectrum for what we can do musically. It’s very good because you’re working with a musician, since he can apply that musical knowledge.”

Although AC/DC originally planned on releasing “Power Up” earlier this year, the pandemic forced the band to reconsider.

“We were hoping to get the album out before all this happened,” Angus said. “They were getting ideas together for packaging and video promo things. And then that virus thing came along. It kind of put everyone on hold.”

“Power Up” will be available in multiple configurations that will excite collectors and die-hard fans alike, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe “Power Up” box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of “Shot In The Dark” blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display. The vinyl LP will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. Limited-edition variants of the LP will be available at select retailers nationwide, as well as the band’s online store. The album will be available on all digital platforms.

“Power Up” track listing:

Realize Rejection Shot In The Dark Through The Mists Of Time Kick You When You’re Down Witch’s Spell Demon Fire Wild Reputation No Man’s Land Systems Down Money Shot Code Red

Ever since AC/DC completed the tour cycle for its 2014 album “Rock Or Bust” four years ago — a turbulent trek that weathered the forced retirement and eventual death of co-founder Malcolm Young, plus the departures of Johnson, Rudd and Williams — fans have wondered whether sole remaining founding member Angus Young would keep the band going or decide it was time for AC/DC to pack it in.

The legendary hard rockers postponed the last ten dates of their North American tour in 2016 after doctors told Johnson he faced a total loss of hearing if he did not stop touring immediately. He was eventually replaced on the road by GUNS N’ ROSES vocalist Axl Rose.

Rudd was ousted from AC/DC when he was sentenced to eight months of home detention by a New Zealand court in 2015 after pleading guilty to charges of threatening to kill and drug possession.