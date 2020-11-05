CHEAP TRICK Signs With BMG For New Album: ‘We’re Very Excited About It,’ Says ROBIN ZANDER

Back in 2018, CHEAP TRICK released a single called “The Summer Looks Good On You” and followed it up with 2019 updates of Harry Nilsson‘s “Ambush” and John Lennon‘s “Gimme Some Truth”.

The band has released nearly 20 studio records, including three in the past four years: 2016’s “Bang, Zoom, Crazy… Hello” and 2017’s “We’re All Alright!” and “Christmas Christmas”.

In 2018, CHEAP TRICK took part in the “Nothin’ But A Good Time Tour” with POISON.

A career highpoint for the quartet was its 2016 induction into the Rock And Roll Of Fame, where it accepted its award before performing three of its hits — “I Want You to Want Me”, “Dream Police” and “Surrender”.

CHEAP TRICK‘s current lineup includes three of its original members: Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson. Drummer Bun E. Carlos stopped touring with the band in 2010 and was replaced by Nielsen‘s son Daxx.