WHEN: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH, 2020 TIME: 2:00PM PACIFIC TIME

3PMĀ MST

4PM CST

5PM EST

10PM GMT

11PM CEST

7AM JST (11/29)

9AM AEST (11/29)

10AM NZST (11/29)

EMAIL LIST EXCLUSIVE!

Purchase your tickets HERE any time on Thursday, November 5th (before they go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 6th) and enter the code LAGPS450 at checkout to save $2!