CLEOPATRA TO RELEASE LEÆTHER STRIP: THE ZOTH OMMOG YEARS 1989-1999

Cleopatra Records has just announced the forthcoming release of LEÆTHER STRIP: THE ZOTH OMMOG YEARS 1989-1999, a massive boxed set featuring 10 individually packaged CDs with original artwork and rare bonus material. This limited edition collection showcases the extraordinary output of projects helmed by industrial mastermind CLAUS LARSEN during his prolific decade at the pioneering German label Zoth Ommog with both Leæther Strip and Klute. This deluxe clamshell boxed collection, two years in the making, boasts 148 tracks along with a 16-page booklet filled with rare photos as well as extensively researched discographies and informative liner notes produced by Athan Maroulis (Spahn Ranch, Executive Slacks, NØIR). This set is available now for pre-order through Cleopatra Records and officially streets on December 4th where it will also be available via all digital and streaming platforms.

https://leaetherstrip.bandcamp.com/album/the-zoth-ommog-years-1989-1999

https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/leaether-strip-the-zoth-ommog-years-1989-1999-10-cd-box-set/