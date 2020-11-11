Pig – Pain is God release date Nov 20th, 2020 on Metropolis

Pain is God, the new studio album from Pig is set for release on Metropolis Records on November 20th. It’s the 12th full length release from Pig to date (not including a massive list of EP’s and more than impressive collaborations). Odds are if you’ve ever been on the dance floor in a dark club anywhere on the planet, you’ve heard a Pig song or Raymond Watts collaboration. Pain is God is the evolution of Watts signature sound. It’s instantly recognizable, yet a giant step forward in its craftsmanship. The groove and production makes it an instant must for every DJ and dance floor. Each song transitions seamlessly between synth and guitar. The title track, Pain is God, kicks off the album unapologetically with a synth groove that gives way to a full chorus with thick vocals and heavy guitar. The horns groove and swing of Badland has a nasty shuffle reminiscent of a post-apocalyptic speakeasy. Hell to Pay in the USA, Cursed and Rock & Roll Refugee have big rock almost anthemic sounds to them. Pig grooves into the more sinister sexual side on tracks like Confession and Drugged Dangerous Damned.



The engineering and mix on Pain is God is nothing short of incredible. The overall soundscape of ranges from sexual sinister to grandiose, loud and bold. Pain is God delivers on a set of headphones through to a massive sound system on the dancefloor. I look forward to hearing this album again and again. – Mark Williams for MK ULTRA Magazine