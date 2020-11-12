NEW SINGLE FROM LUDOVICO TECHNIQUE

Ludovico Technique are about to release their long awaited single “Live As Myself,” their first new material since the riveting “Absence” dropped in late 2017. “Live As Myself,” brings forth a simple yet potent message about the power of expression even in the face of the trying times of today. Mastered by Grammy award nominee Stuart Hawkes (Amy Winehouse, Lorde, Ed Sheeran, etc), “Live As Myself,” is Ludovico Technique’s own raw expression of what a merger of Goth, Industrial and Metal can be. This is the first in a series of singles that offers a taste of LT’s eagerly anticipated full-length album entitled “HAUNTED PEOPLE” will feature upon its eventual release.

“Live As Myself,” is available via all digital and streaming platforms:

https://hypeddit.com/link/ps2qbn