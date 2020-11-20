AC/DC Scores U.K.’s Fastest-Selling Album Of 2020 With ‘Power Up’

AC/DC‘s latest album, “Power Up”, has topped the U.K. chart with the biggest first-week tally of 2020 so far.

Notching up 62,000 chart sales, the legendary hard rockers have comfortably taken their place at the top of the 2020 leaderboard of fastest-selling albums, overtaking Kylie Minogue, who racked up 55,000 chart sales of “Disco” just last week, and is this week’s No. 5.

Celebrating the band’s chart victory, AC/DC‘s Angus Young tells OfficialCharts.com: “A very big thank you to everyone who put in their time, effort and creativity to get ‘Power Up’ to No. 1! Also a big shoutout to all our fans, old and new. You are, and always have been, our guiding inspiration.”

“Power Up” is AC/DC‘s first U.K. No. 1 since the 2010 soundtrack album “Iron Man 2”. The legendary hard rockers also topped the chart with 1980’s “Back In Black” and 2008’s “Black Ice”.

In the U.S., “Power Up”, is expected to shift between 105,000 and 115,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release. Of that sum, between 100,000 and 110,000 are projected to be in traditional album sales.

Back in December 2014, AC/DC‘s previous album, “Rock Or Bust”, sold around 172,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 3 on The Billboard 200 chart. This marked a huge drop from the opening number of AC/DC‘s 2008 CD, “Black Ice”, which topped sales charts in 29 countries, including the U.S., where it sold an incredible 784,288 in its first week — making it the band’s first-ever No. 1 debut on the U.S. album chart. “Black Ice” went on to sell another 270,923 units in its second week, bringing the first two weeks’ sales in the U.S. to over 1 million copies. Sold exclusively at Walmart, Sam’s Club and ACDC.com in the U.S., “Black Ice” quickly became the biggest-selling rock record of 2008.

“Power Up” features AC/DC‘s 2020 lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar).

The LP was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O’Brien, who also worked 2008’s “Black Ice” and 2014’s “Rock Or Bust”.

“Power Up” is available in multiple configurations, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe “Power Up” box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of “Shot In The Dark” blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display. The vinyl LP was pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket. Limited-edition variants of the LP are available at select retailers nationwide, as well as the band’s online store.