CLEOPATRA RELEASES THE UNQUIET GRAVE 2020 COMPILATION

Cleopatra Records presents The Unquiet Grave 2020 featuring 31 international Post Punk, Goth, Industrial, Synthwave and Experimental artists from across the dark music spectrum. Cleopatra, the home of The Goth Box, The Black Bible and many other well-known compilations, began The Unquiet Grave series in 1999 as a way to showcase some of the newer acts from around the globe. The series was resurrected to mark the 20th Anniversary with The Unquiet Grave 2019, prompting such a tremendous response that it led to The Unquiet Grave 2020. This volume features the talents of Ships in the Night, A Cloud of Ravens, The Mystic Underground, I Ya Toyah, The Kentucky Vampires, Red This Ever and Sonsombre side-project Shadow Assembly, just to name a few. Mastered by the impresario DJ Xris Smack at Mindswerve Studios in NYC and compiled by Athan Maroulis, The Unquiet Grave 2020 will be released on December 3rd as a Bandcamp exclusive that is now available for pre-order. For a limited time, Cleopatra has made The Unquiet Grave 2019 a name your price title on Bandcamp as an introduction to the series, while plans for a 2021 edition are already in the works.

https://theunquietgrave2020.bandcamp.com/album/the-unquiet-grave-2020