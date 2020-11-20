MOTÖRHEAD’S Ace Of Spades 40th Anniversary Release Lands Like a Hammer at #1!

“Neither punk nor metal, Motörhead played rock & roll nastier, grittier, and snarlier than their forebears on Ace of Spades.”- Rolling Stone magazine, November 2020

“As great as the original 1980 studio album is – and fuck, man, it is, with hit ‘Ace Of Spades,’ ‘(We Are) The Road Crew,’ ‘Jailbait’ and all – you ain’t lived until you’ve heard this box set’s two double live albums taken from the Ace Up Your Sleeve tour.” – Everett True – Loudersound, November 2020.

“‘Ace of Spades” 40th anniversary set [is] another must-purchase for any diehard MOTÖRHEAD fan. So far, the opening of the vaults shows the evident love and care put into these efforts upon first cracking open the boxes, and that same love and care results in archival efforts that are worth revisiting in the years to come. 9/10.” – Blabbermouth, October 2020

“Whoa, there it is! This is gorgeous. Ohhh, the weight! There’s a lot of vinyl in this box set. Aren’t you stoked? We are getting unreleased MOTÖRHEAD on vinyl. Are you kidding?!?” – Henry Rollins, unboxing video, October 2020

MOTÖRHEAD’s Ace of Spades 40th Anniversary celebration releases have taken the world by storm once more, establishing this landmark album as being of eternal importance to music culture. With a centerpiece deluxe edition box-set, comprising the original album, two previously unreleased live albums from the Ace Up Your Sleeve tour, a DVD compilation, 40-page book, poker dice, tour program and other treasures, Ace of Spades has landed on the US NACC charts at #1, crashed the German charts at #10 (the same position it hit on initial release in 1980), #4 in Sweden and stormed into the UK rock & metal chart at #4, while in the US sales charts, …Spades has hit the top 100.

The media has not been shy in singing its praises either, with publications from Rolling Stone to Classic Rock extolling it’s virtues (and volume), and cover stories on 11 publications throughout the UK/Europe, including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Rock Hard and Sweden Rock magazines. Sirius XM held a special MOTÖRHEAD celebration, with WWE super-star Triple H hosting a show which included the likes of Slash and Duff from Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and of course Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee explaining why Ace of Spades remains one of the greatest rock albums of all-time.

The box-set, deluxe box-set, 2 CD edition and 3 LP editions are still available in very limited quantities at certain retailers and outlets, and reinforcements are being manufactured to hopefully arrive and meet the demand in late January 2021.