TECHNOPHOBIA TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM

After a series of recent singles starting with the riveting “Rattle In Your Chest, ” TECHNOPHOBIA are all set to release their long-awaited album entitled “Some of Us Are Looking at the Stars” on December 4th.

The Washington, DC-based dark pop duo TECHNOPHOBIA is the brainchild of Katie and Stephen Petix, the team behind the curtain of both the music and Working Order Records; a growing nonprofit record label that helps raise awareness for charities in the DC area. Engineered by Mike Fanuele and mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London, “Some of Us Are Looking at the Stars” is TECHNOPHOBIA’S first album since their acclaimed 2016 debut “Flicker Out,” and merges their unique combination of layered electronics, emotive vocals and memorable hooks into a cohesive powerful collection of songs. “Some of Us Are Looking at the Stars,” will be released on both compact disc and vinyl by Working Order Records while also being available via all digital and streaming outlets.

WEBSITE:

www.technophobiamusic.com/