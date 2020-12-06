Today on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast: MICHAEL CIRAVOLO

Michael Ciravolo is known professionally in the music industry as the President of Schecter Guitar Research. But, not only is Michael Ciravolo the President of Schecter Guitars, he is also an accomplished musician in his own right.Hailing from New Orleans and relocating to Los Angeles in the 80’s with his band The Models, he found minor success.

Then, Michael and former Models band member, Johnny Indovina formed Human Drama which found them both rising to the top of the music scene.Michael Ciravolo expanded his Musical plate with producing and mixing other bands during this time. He is best known for his guitar playing in Gene Loves Jezebel, the reunion tour and which he still performs with on occasions.

Over a year ago, Michael got the urge to create something for himself and record a new guitar album, “Finding Beauty In Chaos.” This album is not your run of the mill shedder/wank fest album but rather a soundscape of multi layered guitar album using nothing but guitar effects, real drums and bass. We sat down with Michael Ciravolo to talk with him about the birth and creation of Beauty in Chaos