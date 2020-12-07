Leæther Strip Benefit Compilation

“Bound with Love: A Compilation for Claus & Kurt” is a new benefit collection created to acknowledge one of the most unique love stories of our generation. For many years, Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen and his husband Kurt Grunewald Hansen shared both their journey and music with the world until Kurt sadly lost his battle with cancer in September. Because of the mounting medical bills incurred during Kurt’s struggle, members from 72 musical projects decidedly came together to offer financial support to Claus by creating this compilation. “Bound with Love: A Compilation for Claus & Kurt” features appearances by Black Needle Noise, Ego Likeness, iVardensphere, God Module, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, NØIR, Deathline International (ft. Jello Biafra), Spark!, The Rain Within, The Cassandra Complex, Agent Side Grinder and many more. This 72 track compilation is a Bandcamp exclusive that is available NOW.

Tracks

1. Ego Likeness – New Legion (Leather Strip Mix)

2. iVardensphere – Rapture

3. God Module – Display (DJ Chris Keya Mix)

4. My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – Royal Skull (Karmakazi Remix)

5. daddybear – Bears Unite

6. Deathline International (ft. Jello Biafra) – Troops of Tomorrow

7. Mindless Faith – Beasts

8. Android Lust – Madness in Men

9. The Rain Within – Hurricane

10. SYSTEM SYN – Nothing’s Wrong

11. The Cassandra Complex – Angels in the Sky (live)

12. Agent Side Grinder – In from the Cold

13. Inertia – Only Law

14. Glass Apple Bonzai – I Can’t Stop Running (Version 2)

15. Darling Kandie – My Wicked, Wicked Ways (Spiritual Vampyre Mix)

16. Bluetech – Dancing on My Own Grave

17. Red Lokust – Madman (Absynthe of Faith Remix)

18. Stoneburner – Are You There the Way I’m Here

19. Null Device – Let You In

20. NØIR – Back to Nature

21. MC Lord of The Flies – My Soul Hungers

22. Angelspit – Spade

23. Clicks – I Dream

24. kETvECTOR – Ephemeralize

25. Xorcist – The Gift

26. Plack Blague – In the Night

27. Black Needle Noise (with Dr. Strangefryer) – Sticky

28. AXIOM – The Halls of Amenti (Continuum Mix)

29. Provision – If This Disintegrates

30. The Gothsicles – Pre-Party with Moderate Fierceness

31. unitcode:machine – Home

32. Probe 7 (ft. Jay Tye) – Stages (Remission Mix)

33. Wiccid – Filth

34. Frontal Boundary – I Am Something

35. Gasoline Invertebrate – Antius (Leather Strip cover)

36. Traumabond – Scratched Out (Leather Strip Remix)

37. FORM – Infinity

38. Lorelei Dreaming – Cold Rain

39. Static Icon – Field of Temptation

40. Fiction 8 – Camouflage

41. Shadow Fashion – Cross My Heart

42. Eloquent – Foreign Love Affair (Pure Vliss Remix)

43. Cryo – Smile Forever

44. Spark! – Snabbare Och Hogre

45. Eva X – Black Blood (Dance and Destroy Mix)

46. Royal Visionaries – Peace Rain Down (Fill the World with Love) (Real Dreamers Remix)

47. Black Nail Cabaret – Maelstrom

48. Andreas Catjar – 3rd Song – Song for the Restless

49. Kounter Mezhure – The Static Between Stations

50. Fix8:Sed8 – Pale Light Shadow

51. INVA//ID – Modern Apothecary

52. Machines with Human Skin – Scourge

53. Voicecoil – Nostalgia Trap

54. MDA – Caligula

55. Faces Under the Mirror – Tears in The Sand (Radio Cut)

56. SET – Nemesis

57. Ashes Fallen – Thy Will Be Done (unitcode:machine Remix)

58. Sol Sirenn – Blur

59. Suffer Ring – Henker (Dkryption Remix)

60. Bedlam Emotion – Journey

61. BlakLight – Isolation

62. Cynergy 67 – Beauty Never Dies

63. eHpH – Tarnished

64. Black Agent – Cold Chrome Heart

65. Offerings to Odin – Death Throes

66. FGFC820 – Call to Glory (Dracos Remix)

67. Kick and Go! – I’m Still Here

68. The Unsilvered Glass – Trash

69. Synthax Xtructure – Reasons of Time

70. Shhadows (ft Videl) – Get It Right

71. Nebulae Complex – Dither

72. Oblyvaeon – All I Want

Bands

Ego Likeness, iVardensphere, God Module, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, daddybear, Deathline International (ft. Jello Biafra), Mindless Faith, Android Lust, The Rain Within, SYSTEM SYN, The Cassandra Complex, Agent Side Grinder, Inertia, Glass Apple Bonzai, Darling Kandie, Bluetech, Red Lokust, Stoneburner, Null Device, NØIR, MC Lord of The Flies, Angelspit, Clicks, kETvECTOR, Xorcist, Plack Blague, Black Needle Noise (with Dr. Strangefryer), AXIOM, Provision, The Gothsicles, unitcode:machine, Probe 7 (ft. Jay Tye), Wiccid, Frontal Boundary, Gasoline Invertebrate, Traumabond, FORM, Lorelei Dreaming, Static Icon, Fiction 8, Shadow Fashion, Eloquent, Cryo, Spark!, Eva X, Royal Visionaries, Black Nail Cabaret, Andreas Catjar, Kounter Mezhure, Fix8:Sed8, INVA//ID, Machines With Human Skin, Voicecoil, MDA, Faces Under The Mirror, SET, Ashes Fallen, Sol Sirenn, Suffer Ring, Bedlam Emotion, BlakLight, Cynergy 67, eHpH, Black Agent, Offerings to Odin, FGFC820, Kick and Go!, The Unsilvered Glass, Synthax Xtructure, Shhadows (ft Videl), Nebulae Complex, Oblyvaeon