Leæther Strip Benefit Compilation

“Bound with Love: A Compilation for Claus & Kurt” is a new benefit collection created to acknowledge one of the most unique love stories of our generation. For many years, Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen and his husband Kurt Grunewald Hansen shared both their journey and music with the world until Kurt sadly lost his battle with cancer in September. Because of the mounting medical bills incurred during Kurt’s struggle, members from 72 musical projects decidedly came together to offer financial support to Claus by creating this compilation. “Bound with Love: A Compilation for Claus & Kurt” features appearances by Black Needle Noise, Ego Likeness, iVardensphere, God Module, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, NØIR, Deathline International (ft. Jello Biafra), Spark!, The Rain Within, The Cassandra Complex, Agent Side Grinder and many more. This 72 track compilation is a Bandcamp exclusive that is available NOW.
Tracks
1. Ego Likeness – New Legion (Leather Strip Mix)
2. iVardensphere – Rapture
3. God Module – Display (DJ Chris Keya Mix)
4. My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – Royal Skull (Karmakazi Remix)
5. daddybear – Bears Unite
6. Deathline International (ft. Jello Biafra) – Troops of Tomorrow
7. Mindless Faith – Beasts
8. Android Lust – Madness in Men
9. The Rain Within – Hurricane
10. SYSTEM SYN – Nothing’s Wrong
11. The Cassandra Complex – Angels in the Sky (live)
12. Agent Side Grinder – In from the Cold
13. Inertia – Only Law
14. Glass Apple Bonzai – I Can’t Stop Running (Version 2)
15. Darling Kandie – My Wicked, Wicked Ways (Spiritual Vampyre Mix)
16. Bluetech – Dancing on My Own Grave
17. Red Lokust – Madman (Absynthe of Faith Remix)
18. Stoneburner – Are You There the Way I’m Here
19. Null Device – Let You In
20. NØIR – Back to Nature
21. MC Lord of The Flies – My Soul Hungers
22. Angelspit – Spade
23. Clicks – I Dream
24. kETvECTOR – Ephemeralize
25. Xorcist – The Gift
26. Plack Blague – In the Night
27. Black Needle Noise (with Dr. Strangefryer) – Sticky
28. AXIOM – The Halls of Amenti (Continuum Mix)
29. Provision – If This Disintegrates
30. The Gothsicles – Pre-Party with Moderate Fierceness
31. unitcode:machine – Home
32. Probe 7 (ft. Jay Tye) – Stages (Remission Mix)
33. Wiccid – Filth
34. Frontal Boundary – I Am Something
35. Gasoline Invertebrate – Antius (Leather Strip cover)
36. Traumabond – Scratched Out (Leather Strip Remix)
37. FORM – Infinity
38. Lorelei Dreaming – Cold Rain
39. Static Icon – Field of Temptation
40. Fiction 8 – Camouflage
41. Shadow Fashion – Cross My Heart
42. Eloquent – Foreign Love Affair (Pure Vliss Remix)
43. Cryo – Smile Forever
44. Spark! – Snabbare Och Hogre
45. Eva X – Black Blood (Dance and Destroy Mix)
46. Royal Visionaries – Peace Rain Down (Fill the World with Love) (Real Dreamers Remix)
47. Black Nail Cabaret – Maelstrom
48. Andreas Catjar – 3rd Song – Song for the Restless
49. Kounter Mezhure – The Static Between Stations
50. Fix8:Sed8 – Pale Light Shadow
51. INVA//ID – Modern Apothecary
52. Machines with Human Skin – Scourge
53. Voicecoil – Nostalgia Trap
54. MDA – Caligula
55. Faces Under the Mirror – Tears in The Sand (Radio Cut)
56. SET – Nemesis
57. Ashes Fallen – Thy Will Be Done (unitcode:machine Remix)
58. Sol Sirenn – Blur
59. Suffer Ring – Henker (Dkryption Remix)
60. Bedlam Emotion – Journey
61. BlakLight – Isolation
62. Cynergy 67 – Beauty Never Dies
63. eHpH – Tarnished
64. Black Agent – Cold Chrome Heart
65. Offerings to Odin – Death Throes
66. FGFC820 – Call to Glory (Dracos Remix)
67. Kick and Go! – I’m Still Here
68. The Unsilvered Glass – Trash
69. Synthax Xtructure – Reasons of Time
70. Shhadows (ft Videl) – Get It Right
71. Nebulae Complex – Dither
72. Oblyvaeon – All I Want
Bands
Ego Likeness, iVardensphere, God Module, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, daddybear, Deathline International (ft. Jello Biafra), Mindless Faith, Android Lust, The Rain Within, SYSTEM SYN, The Cassandra Complex, Agent Side Grinder, Inertia, Glass Apple Bonzai, Darling Kandie, Bluetech, Red Lokust, Stoneburner, Null Device, NØIR, MC Lord of The Flies, Angelspit, Clicks, kETvECTOR, Xorcist, Plack Blague, Black Needle Noise (with Dr. Strangefryer), AXIOM, Provision, The Gothsicles, unitcode:machine, Probe 7 (ft. Jay Tye), Wiccid, Frontal Boundary, Gasoline Invertebrate, Traumabond, FORM, Lorelei Dreaming, Static Icon, Fiction 8, Shadow Fashion, Eloquent, Cryo, Spark!, Eva X, Royal Visionaries, Black Nail Cabaret, Andreas Catjar, Kounter Mezhure, Fix8:Sed8, INVA//ID, Machines With Human Skin, Voicecoil, MDA, Faces Under The Mirror, SET, Ashes Fallen, Sol Sirenn, Suffer Ring, Bedlam Emotion, BlakLight, Cynergy 67, eHpH, Black Agent, Offerings to Odin, FGFC820, Kick and Go!, The Unsilvered Glass, Synthax Xtructure, Shhadows (ft Videl), Nebulae Complex, Oblyvaeon